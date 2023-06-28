SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:DIVS)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

