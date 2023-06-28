SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 2,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $19,986,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Rating

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.