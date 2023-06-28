Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 5,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 422.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

