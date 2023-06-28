Sotherly Hotels Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SOHOB)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $26.00.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.