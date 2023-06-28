Sotherly Hotels Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SOHOB)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $26.00.
About Sotherly Hotels
