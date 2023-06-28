S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Boosted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $391.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

