SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

