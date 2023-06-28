SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.