SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
