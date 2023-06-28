SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.