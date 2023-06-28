SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.