Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 10.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.