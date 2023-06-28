Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $13.27. Spok shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 233,175 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Spok Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

