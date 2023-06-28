Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $324,632.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,172 shares of company stock worth $2,935,750 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348,637 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 952,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 318,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprout Social by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

