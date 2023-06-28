SSE (OTC:SSEZF) versus NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Financial Survey

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SSE and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern 1 5 2 0 2.13

NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than SSE.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 113.81 NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.33 $183.01 million $3.22 17.87

This table compares SSE and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern 12.12% 7.04% 2.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NorthWestern beats SSE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

