Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Up 6.3 %

Startek stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Research analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

