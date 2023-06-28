Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Startek Stock Up 6.3 %
Startek stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Startek Company Profile
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Startek from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Startek
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.