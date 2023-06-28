Status Price Tops $0.0227 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. Status has a total market cap of $87.28 million and $1.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.60 or 1.00049848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02334869 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,584,872.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.