Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

SCM stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

