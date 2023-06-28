Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00.
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
