Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.