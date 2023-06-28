Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 198,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $256.50. 505,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

