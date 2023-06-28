Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NYSE SF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,279. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 576,573 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

