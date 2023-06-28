Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 264% compared to the average daily volume of 1,998 call options.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 18,489,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,941. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,718 shares of company stock worth $14,093,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

