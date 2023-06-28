StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

