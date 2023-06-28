StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

