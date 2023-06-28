StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Beasley Broadcast Group from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.