StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.70.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
