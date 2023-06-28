StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

