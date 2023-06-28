StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

