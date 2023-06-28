StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
