StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.2 %

WHLM opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

