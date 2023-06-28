StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.2 %
WHLM opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
