StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $58,041,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $5,013,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,858,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

