StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
