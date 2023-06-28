StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Milestone Scientific from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.