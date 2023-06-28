StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

