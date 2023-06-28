StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %
NAVB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,863. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
