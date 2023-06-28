StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.88 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.