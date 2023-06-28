StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.88 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
