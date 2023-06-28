Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 331434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

