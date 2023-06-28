Stratis (STRAX) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.26 million and $22.66 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.26 or 0.06129435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,606,567 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

