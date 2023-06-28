Strive 1000 Value ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:STXV)

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STXV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

About Strive 1000 Value ETF

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

