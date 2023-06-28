Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Strive Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of STXK stock remained flat at $26.08 on Wednesday. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $28.07.
Strive Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
