Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXKFree Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of STXK stock remained flat at $26.08 on Wednesday. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

