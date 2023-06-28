Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Strix Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.75. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 74.70 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The stock has a market cap of £222.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.