Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 104,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

