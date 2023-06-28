Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.
