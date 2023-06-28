Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SYIEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 68,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,722. Symrise has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.1857 dividend. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

