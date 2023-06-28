Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.03

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.03 and traded as low as $100.68. Symrise shares last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 632 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

