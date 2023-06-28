Tangible 1-Day Volume Hits $44,658.52 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Tangible has a market cap of $155.32 million and approximately $44,658.52 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00015815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.60182607 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,132.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

