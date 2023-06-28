TAP Consulting LLC Buys 26,977 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.38. 2,505,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,034. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

