TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,437. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

