Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATUUF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 73,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.