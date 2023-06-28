Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of ATUUF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 73,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
