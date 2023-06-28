TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.91 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $116.91 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,596,119 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,165,562 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

