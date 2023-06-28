Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

