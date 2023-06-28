Tezos Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $737.63 million and $13.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002056 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,351,901 coins and its circulating supply is 943,184,458 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

