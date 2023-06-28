The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

