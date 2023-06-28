The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

