The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 280.11 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62). 5,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.72).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.98) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
The Property Franchise Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,295.45 and a beta of 0.60.
The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,736.81). Corporate insiders own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
