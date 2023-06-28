Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.59.

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

